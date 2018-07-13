Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

50-year-old woman in Mumbai dies after slipping into gap between local train and platform at Borivali station

India Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 15:29:58 IST

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman employed with a public sector bank lost her life after she slipped into the gap between the train and a platform in suburban Borivali, a Railway Police official said on Friday.

Alka Patade, working with Bank of India, was on her way to her office in BKC, a business district in suburban Mumbai, when she slipped into the gap while trying to board a moving Churchgate-bound train amid the morning rush on Thursday, he said.

File image of a Mumbai local train. Reuters

File image of a Mumbai local train. Reuters

She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors, the official said.

The bank staffer was crushed under the train's wheels and a passenger shot a video that showed her lying unconscious on the tracks, he added.

When contacted, a senior Western Railway official said, "We have raised the platform height at all stations from Churchgate to Virar and keep conducting drives to sensitise commuters about safe travelling."

Crossing tracks, falling off overcrowded trains, getting electrocuted while travelling on rain rooftops and gaps between the platform and the train are the main reasons for death of passengers on the rail network in Mumbai.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 15:29 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores