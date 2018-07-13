50-year-old woman in Mumbai dies after slipping into gap between local train and platform at Borivali station

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman employed with a public sector bank lost her life after she slipped into the gap between the train and a platform in suburban Borivali, a Railway Police official said on Friday.

Alka Patade, working with Bank of India, was on her way to her office in BKC, a business district in suburban Mumbai, when she slipped into the gap while trying to board a moving Churchgate-bound train amid the morning rush on Thursday, he said.

She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors, the official said.

The bank staffer was crushed under the train's wheels and a passenger shot a video that showed her lying unconscious on the tracks, he added.

When contacted, a senior Western Railway official said, "We have raised the platform height at all stations from Churchgate to Virar and keep conducting drives to sensitise commuters about safe travelling."

Crossing tracks, falling off overcrowded trains, getting electrocuted while travelling on rain rooftops and gaps between the platform and the train are the main reasons for death of passengers on the rail network in Mumbai.