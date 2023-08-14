5 tourists from Haryana buried as resort in Uttarakhand's Mohanchatti collapses amid heavy rainfall

Five people, including a 10-year-old girl, got buried after a resort in Mohanchatti of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Monday.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said the minor was rescued alive from under the debris, while four others were still stuck under collapse.

The DGP further informed that all the people trapped in debris are residents of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been conducting the search operation in the area.

In another incident, about four to five labourers were buried at Mohanchatti when landslide was triggered due to heavy overnight rains.

“A woman was rescued while the search for the remaining labourers was on,” District disaster management officer DP Kala said.

Kala further informed that three members of a family were rescued after another landslide hit a house in Pauri’s Molti village.

“The family has been shifted to a safer location. Ten to 11 houses have been washed away in the swelled Kho river in the district’s Kotdwar area,” the officer said.

Incessant rainfall continue to lash the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, throwing normal life out of gear.

Torrential rains have triggered landslides. Bridges in the state are being washed off, forcing the closure of educational institutions and causing water levels of rivers to swell.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people and leaving several tourists stranded.

The river Ganga in Haridwar was flowing above the danger mark at 294.90 metres.

The weather office has sounded a red alert for heavy rains in six districts of the state, including Dehradun and Nainital on Monday.

Uttarakhand has been reeling under incessant monsoon showers that have left 60 people dead and 17 missing.

With inputs from agencies