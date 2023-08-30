5 labourers die in MP's Morena after inhaling poisonous gas at food factory

India

The factory named 'Sakshi Food Product' was operating with a reduced workforce when the incident took place

August 30, 2023
Representational Image. Pixabay.

Five workers have died after inhaling poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a food factory in Jarerua area of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday. Officials have immediately begun rescue operation and evacuated the facility.

As per officials, the factory named ‘Sakshi Food Product’ was operating with a reduced workforce when the incident took place.

Authorities and fire brigade arrived at the accident spot following the incident to take control of the situation. The bodies of all the five labourers who died in the incident were sent for post-mortem examination.

According to reports, the poisonous gas started emanating from a tank at the factory around 11 am.

There were two labourers who entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI. They took ill after inhaling the gas. They complained suffocation due to toxic gas leak.

To rescue them, three more labourers jumped inside and they too were affected.

All the affected labourers were immediately rushed to the district hospital but were declared dead by a doctor.

As a precautionary measure, the factory premises were evacuated and cleared.

