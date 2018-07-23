5 IAS, 116 RAS officers transferred, re-designated in Rajasthan in yet another bureaucratic reshuffle

Jaipur: In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred and redesignated five more IAS officers and 116 RAS officers.

IAS officer Ravi Jain was made commissioner school education, Sirohi district collector Babulal Meena was given the charge of joint secretary, PHED, commissioner school education Anandi was transferred as joint secretary in finance department, Shankar Lal Kumawat was made joint secretary of tribal area development and IAS Anupama Jorwal was appointed as Sirohi district collector, according to an official order released late on Sunday night.

In state administrative services, 116 RAS officers were transferred and re-designated. 28 RAS officers were kept on awaited posting order (APO) list. The officers in the APO list will report to department of personnel, according to the official order. Three days ago, 30 IAS and 75 IPS officers were transferred and re-designated in the state.