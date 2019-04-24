5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes North East: No loss of life or property reported

Itanagar: A quake measuring 5.9 shook northeastern states in the early hours of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property from anywhere due to the earthquake, authorities said. The epicentre of the quake, which hit the region around 1:45 am, was about 40-km southeast of Along and 180-km southwest of Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone and enquired about the impact and possible damages caused by the earthquake in the state and other parts of the region. "The prime minister despite his extremely busy electioneering schedule took out time to assess the impact and possible damage caused by the earthquake.This shows his love and concern for Assam and other northeastern states," Sonowal said.

While the IMD said the quake measured about 5.9, the United States Geological Survey pegged it at 6.1. Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police SVK Singh said he contacted superintendents of police of all districts but no damage was reported from anywhere. The districts where tremors were felt included those bordering Bhutan, Tibet and Myanmar, he said.

Prof Trilochan Singh, who was a geologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, described it as a "shallow earthquake", considered dangerous for its impact within a radius of 40-50 km. Mild earthquakes often occur in this Himalayan state, located in seismic zone 5, Singh said.

The earthquake zoning map of India divides the country into 4 seismic zones (Zone 2, 3, 4 and 5) unlike its previous version, which consisted of five or six zones. According to the present zoning map, Zone 5 expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone 2 is associated with its lowest level.

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake also struck Tibet close to India early Wednesday, authorities said. There were no reports of casualties. The quake, which struck at 4:15 am, jolted Medog county in Nyingchi city which is located close to Arunachal Pradesh.

