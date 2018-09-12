You are here:
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Assam; tremors felt across North East, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir

India FP Staff Sep 12, 2018 12:47:42 IST

An earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale, struck Assam on Wednesday. The tremors were felt as far as Patna in Bihar and Siliguri in West Bengal as well, Times of India reported.

Representational image. PTI

Tremors were also felt in Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, India Today reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometres at around 10.20 am with its epicentre in Kokrajar district, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to The Indian Express, light tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Haryana. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurred at 5.43 am in Jhajjar, Haryana while an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale occurred at 5.15 am in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 12:47 PM

