4th BIMSTEC summit: Narendra Modi arrives in Nepal, says India's participation signals 'highest priority' for strong ties with neighbours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Nepal for the 4th BIMSTEC summit, and was received by Nepal defence minister Ishwar Pokhrel. Modi will be in Kathmandu to attend the two-day summit of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Visuals of PM Narendra Modi in Kathmandu ahead of #BIMSTEC summit, he was welcomed by Nepal's Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel pic.twitter.com/n4ysZqQ8AE — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

Nepal: PM Narendra Modi in Kathmandu for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (#BIMSTEC) summit pic.twitter.com/kYEJRkg55F — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

On Wednesday, Modi had said that his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu signals India's highest priority to its neighbourhood and a strong commitment to continue deepening ties with the "extended neighbourhood" in South-East Asia. Modi said that he will interact with all the leaders of BIMSTEC "to further enrich our regional cooperation, enhance our trade ties and advance our collective efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal region".

"I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and reviewing the progress we have made in our bilateral ties since my last visit to Nepal in May 2018," he said. Modi also announced that he will inaugurate the Nepal Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at the Pashupatinath temple complex during the course of his visit.

BIMSTEC is an international organisation of seven nations of South Asia and South East Asia including: Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal. The Summit’s theme, 'Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region', the prime minister said will enable the member-countries to shape a collective response to their common aspirations and challenges.

With inputs from agencies