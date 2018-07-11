45-year-old woman's body found in goods compartment of Awadh Assam Express in Mariani

Guwahati: A day after a young girl was murdered in a running train in Assam, the Railway police in Assam's Jorhat district recovered the body of a woman from the goods compartment of the Awadh Assam Express on Wednesday.

Police said the body of a 45-year-old woman was spotted in the goods compartment of the Awadh Assam Express at Mariani station in the district. Police said the woman boarded the train at 9.40 am on Wednesday from Banipur railway station in Dibrugarh.

"The train arrived at Mariani station around 1.40 pm on Wednesday. The body was found in a semi-nude position and a red scarf was tied to her neck," police said.

On Tuesday the body of a girl was recovered from the toilet of a train at Simaluguri station in Sivsagar district. The body of the deceased, a student of Assam Agriculture University (AAU), was recovered from the toilet when the train reached Simaluguri station 20 minutes after that.