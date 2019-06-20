4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday morning, no casualties reported

Pune: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shook parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, an official said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred around 7.47 am, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, the official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official from Satara district administration said.

Satara is located around 120 kilometres from Pune.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.