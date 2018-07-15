Football world cup 2018

39-year-old air hostess commits suicide in Delhi, say police; parents accuse husband of dowry harassment

India FP Staff Jul 15, 2018 17:56:39 IST

A 39-year-old air hostess allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the terrace of her house in Hauz Khas in south Delhi on Saturday, ANI reported.

According to a report in The HinduDistrict Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said the deceased Anissia Batra, was an air hostess with a German airline.

Police said the incident occurred around 4.30 pm and that Anissia's parents have alleged dowry harassment by her husband Mayank, according to the report.

“She sent a message to her husband Mayank, informing him that she was going to take the extreme step,” Baaniya said. Mayank was at home at the time of the incident. He said he reached the terrace immediately but did not find her.

“She might have jumped immediately after sending the text. She had fallen on the ground by the time the husband reached,” Baaniya added, according to the report.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and her family members are being questioned.

With inputs from PTI


