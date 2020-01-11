Delhi Police identifies 37 from 'Unity Against Left' WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Report

Delhi Police has identified 37 individuals of the 60-member WhatsApp group named 'Unity Against Left' which authorities believe is linked to last week's attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and faculty, according to a report in NDTV.

Delhi Police sources also told NDTV that of the 37 identified, 10 are from outside JNU.

Manish Jangid, secretary of the ABVP's JNU unit, is among the identified individuals, NDTV further reported. Jangid told NDTV he has no knowledge of being added to the group. "My phone had broken. When I got it repaired then I got to know that I had been added to the group," he claimed.

According to the Delhi Police, the group was created against the Left parties on 5 January, the day when violence broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) premises.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

The preliminary findings in the probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which also released pictures of the nine suspects, were seized upon by three Union Ministers — Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani — who said the "Left design" in the varsity has been "unmasked" by the evidence collected by the police. "Those identified includes: Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading an SIT said on Friday.

Meanwhile, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the involvement of JNU students in the violence as pointed out in the police probe was "unfortunate"

On 5 January, more than 30 students, including Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

With inputs from agencies

