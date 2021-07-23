India

36 dead, 30 trapped as incessant rain triggers landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the Indian Coast Guard, and three from the NDRF have been deployed to the inundated areas

FP Staff July 23, 2021 15:02:17 IST
Landslides and heavy flooding was reported in Maharashtra's Raigad district. ANI

As heavy rains lashed various parts of Maharashtra, 36 people died in landslides in the state’s Raigad district while 30 others were trapped, according to reports.

Of the 36 deaths, 32 were reported in Talai and four in Sakhar Sutar Wadi, Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told ANI.

Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far in Raigad, with the local administration appealing to people stranded in their homes due to landslides, to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued.

A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 kilometres from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation.

As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the Indian Coast Guard, and three from the NDRF have been deployed to the inundated areas. Indian Navy has deployed the INS Abhimanyu and a helicopter to conduct search operations, while people are being rescued by boats.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods have also been reported in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

With inputs from agencies

