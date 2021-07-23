36 dead, 30 trapped as incessant rain triggers landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the Indian Coast Guard, and three from the NDRF have been deployed to the inundated areas
As heavy rains lashed various parts of Maharashtra, 36 people died in landslides in the state’s Raigad district while 30 others were trapped, according to reports.
Of the 36 deaths, 32 were reported in Talai and four in Sakhar Sutar Wadi, Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told ANI.
#WATCH Incessant rains damage roads in Mahad of Raigad district in Maharashtra
A total of 36 people have died in the district due to landslides pic.twitter.com/kebygVcPjt
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far in Raigad, with the local administration appealing to people stranded in their homes due to landslides, to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued.
A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 kilometres from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation.
#MaharashtraRains #MahadLandslide #Raigad @NDRFHQ @ WORK
🔸Teams of @5Ndrf being sent
🔸From Mumbai airport
🔸To landslide site
🔸For Search & Rescue
🔸By Helicopter#Committed2ServeIndia🇮🇳 @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBMumbai @ANI @PTI_News @DDNewsHindi pic.twitter.com/y7exPb9IWR
— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) July 23, 2021
As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the Indian Coast Guard, and three from the NDRF have been deployed to the inundated areas. Indian Navy has deployed the INS Abhimanyu and a helicopter to conduct search operations, while people are being rescued by boats.
Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods have also been reported in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara districts.
With inputs from agencies
