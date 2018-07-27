You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

36 cows found dead in Delhi's Dwarka: Police suspect disease outbreak; doctors assess situation

India Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 17:29:10 IST

New Delhi: Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm on Friday. The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to "some disease", they said. A team of doctors are currently on the spot.

According to News18, two cows were found dead on Thursday. The locals have also been told not to go near the cowshed.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 17:29 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores