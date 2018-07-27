36 cows found dead in Delhi's Dwarka: Police suspect disease outbreak; doctors assess situation

New Delhi: Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm on Friday. The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to "some disease", they said. A team of doctors are currently on the spot.

According to News18, two cows were found dead on Thursday. The locals have also been told not to go near the cowshed.