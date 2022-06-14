35 in English, 36 in Maths: IAS officer's Class 10 marksheet goes viral

As the post gained traction, few social media users lauded him for proving everyone wrong and working hard on his shortcoming. Others shared their own marks and experience of how hard life was with them.

At a time when students all over are waiting nervously for their Board exam results, a post by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tushar D Sumera has grabbed eyeballs on the internet. The post, which shows the officer's Class 10 mark sheet, is a reminder that a less than expected result in the Board exams can never be the end of the world.

Sumera's Class 10 mark sheet has been a source of encouragement for many students and their families who are concerned about their Board results. Users have praised the officer for reminding them that a low mark in school exams should not discourage anyone from following their dreams.

Sumera is the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat and bagged only passing marks in his Class 10 board results. The tweet was shared by Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. The post shows an image of Sumera along with his blurred report card.

Surprisingly, the now-IAS officer had scored only 35 marks in English, 36 in Mathematics and 38 in Science out of 100. The tweet further mentioned that Sumera was told by his school that he would not be able to accomplish anything in life.

Check out the post here:

भरूच के कलेक्टर तुषार सुमेरा ने अपनी दसवीं की मार्कशीट शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें दसवीं में सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स आए थे. उनके 100 में अंग्रेजी में 35, गणित में 36 और विज्ञान में 38 नंबर आए थे. ना सिर्फ पूरे गांव में बल्कि उस स्कूल में यह कहा गया कि यह कुछ नहीं कर सकते. pic.twitter.com/uzjKtcU02I — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 11, 2022

Amid all the likes, Sumera thanked Sharan for sharing the post and inspiring others too.

Check his reply on the micro-blogging site:

According to NDTV reports, Sumera joined the Indian Administrative Service in the year 2012. Before passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, Sumera earned his bachelor's degree in arts and had also worked as a school teacher.

This year, the UPSC examination was topped by Shruti Sharma, who scored 340 out of 400 points. Ankita Agarwal secured the second place and Gamini Singla came third in the 2021 Civil Services Examination.