You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

32-yr-old Gujarat man poses as octogenarian to catch New York flight, apprehended by CISF at Delhi airport; probe on

India Press Trust of India Sep 10, 2019 17:35:30 IST

  • 32-year-old man has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly impersonating an octogenarian passenger

  • Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, coloured his hair and beard white, arrived on a wheelchair to board a flight to New York

  • A probe is on to know as to why he was undertaking this illegal act, he said

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly impersonating an octogenarian passenger by using a fake passport, officials said on Monday.

32-yr-old Gujarat man poses as octogenarian to catch New York flight, apprehended by CISF at Delhi airport; probe on

Representational image. Reuters

Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, coloured his hair and beard white, arrived on a wheelchair to board a flight to New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, they said. He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years.

The passenger looked suspicious to Central Industrial Security Force officials on frisking duty as he expressed his inability to stand up from the wheelchair and was evading eye contact with them, the officials said.

The man was put through detailed checks, following which his original identity was revealed. "The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport.

"The man was wearing zero-power glasses to conceal his age. He was later handed over to immigration officials on charges of impersonation and further probe," a senior CISF officer said. A probe is on to know as to why he was undertaking this illegal act, he said.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 17:35:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores