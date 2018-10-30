32-year-old journalist abducted and beaten to death by unidentified people in Jharkhand's Chatra district

Chatra: A 32-year-old journalist of a vernacular daily was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by unidentified people in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Akhilesh B Beriar, Chandan Tiwari, who worked for Hindi daily Aaj, was last seen near his home at around 8 pm on Monday.

The police was informed that some unidentified people have abducted Tiwari and had taken him towards a jungle near Baltherwa village under Simaria administrative area — around 110 km northwest of Ranchi, Beriar said.

The body of Tiwari, a resident of Dumbi village of the district, was found in the morning from the jungle. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Tiwari's family members have accused ultra outfit Trutiya Prastuti Committee for the incident.

The SP, however, said the exact cause as well as the identity of the killers were yet to be ascertained. The incident would be probed by a special investigation team and all angles were being probed.

District Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a medical board to perform an autopsy of Tiwari's body.

In protest against the incident, irate villagers put up a road blockade near Pathalgada Chowk demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.