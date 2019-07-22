32 people killed in Uttar Pradesh, four in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district after being struck by lightning

Deaths due to lightning were reported from several parts of the country on Sunday. As many as 32 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to this reason on Sunday, said officials. In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, four farmers, including a 50-year-old woman, working in their fields under the rains were killed as lightning struck them in separate incidents.

A day earlier, lightning had claimed one life in Uttar Pradesh. Thirteen others were injured due to the same reason, an official statement added.

The victims in Uttar Pradesh included seven each in Kanpur and Fatehpur, five in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three in Hamirpur, two in Ghazipur and one each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot, the statement added.

Among the three who died earlier, one was killed due to lightning in Deoria, while one lost his life to snake bite on in Kushinagar on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the state and has issued orders to the respective district magistrates to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to each of the families of victims.

He also directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, and that there should be no laxity in execution of relief works, the statement said.

Father-son duo among those killed in Jhalawar

The deceased in Jhalawar included a father-son duo, while a second 60-year-old woman too was injured in the incident.

In the first incident, 40-year-old Purv Singh of Belkhedi village under Unhail police station was working along with his 20-year-old son Govind Singh in the field, when the lightning struck at about 3.30 pm, killing them at the spot, said Station House Officer Rajpal Singh.

In two other separate incidents, Suman Dhakad, 50 of Sunel village and 47-year-old Durgalal Meghwal of Rajpura village were killed in lightning strikes at 4.30 pm, said Sunel police station's SHO Jitendra Singh Shekhawat.

Both the victims were working in their respective fields under the rains, the SHO added.

In yet another incident, 60-year-old Nathibai Mehar of Kandhalkhedi village under Sunel police station suffered critical burns due to lightning. She too was working in her field under rains, the SHO added.

In all the cases of deaths, the victims' bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem, police officials said, adding that mishap cases have been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

With inputs from PTI