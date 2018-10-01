31-year-old private tutor shot dead in Delhi's Mahendra Park allegedly over relationship with Muslim student

A 31-year-old man was killed on Monday in north-west Delhi's Mahendra Park after he was allegedly shot by two assailants.

The victim, identified as Ankit Garg, was shot dead around 8.30 am on Monday. The police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

The victim's family has, however, alleged that he was shot as he was in a relationship with his student, who was a Muslim girl. CNN News18 reported that the deceased and the woman wanted to get married. However, the student's brother opposed their relationship as they belonged to different religions. The victim was allegedly threatened many times before being shot dead. Two eyewitnesses claimed that they saw woman's brother opening fire at him.

However, the police are yet to confirm the matter. The police said that the man was a private tutor.

In a separate incident in Harsh Vihar area, a woman was reportedly shot at by a person known to her. The lady has been admitted to a hospital and an investigation is underway.

The latest incidents come barely a day after a 34-year-old man named Rupesh died after being shot by two unidentified men in the national capital's Taimoor Nagar area on Sunday, triggering protests among the locals.

Rupesh's family and neighbours alleged that the two men were drug peddlers and since the victim had opposed the sale of drugs in the area, the duo attacked him.

With inputs from ANI