Nigerian woman busted by Kolkata NCB for carrying drugs in uterus at city airport

Kolkata: A Nigerian woman was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the city airport after she was found in possession of drugs and admitted to carry some in her uterus, an agency officer said today.

"David Blessing (30) was arrested by NCB (eastern region) sleuths following the seizure of 20 blots of LSD, a psychedelic drug, from her bag after she landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport from Mumbai Monday night," he said.

"After the LSD was seized, 12 gm of cocaine was taken out by the woman from her private parts," he said.

On being grilled, she revealed that more contraband was concealed inside her body and she was unable to take it out on her own.

"We took her to a nearby super speciality hospital where X-ray examination of her lower abdomen showed some concealment in her uterus and the same can be detected only through transvaginal ultrasound," he said.

According to a senior officer of NCB, later in the evening, her medical examination was conducted at a city hospital and 1 mg of a white material, believed to be wrapping items, was recovered from inside her vagina.

"We will now interrogate the woman thoroughly and action will be taken as per law. She will be produced before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court at Barasat tomorrow," he said.