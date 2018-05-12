You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

30-year-old man from Mumbai killed, friend injured for 'staring' at accused in Nagpada

India PTI May 12, 2018 15:59:24 IST

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was on Saturday stabbed to death by another who accused the victim and his friend of staring at him, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The incident occurred in the morning in the congested Madanpura area of Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said.

"The victim, Mohammad Rashid Said Ansari (30), was talking with his friend, Mohammad Rizwan Quereshi, when the accused, Fazil Mohammed Abdul Kayyum Ansari, picked up a fight alleging that the two were staring at him for a long time," a police official said.

In the course of the argument, Ansari (35) pulled out a knife and stabbed Mohammad Rashid, he said.

Rashid's friend sustained serious injuries while trying to fend off the attack, the official added.

"The two were rushed to JJ Hospital nearby where Rashid succumbed to his injuries," he said.

Accused Ansari, who fled the scene, was arrested from a spot close to where the incident happened by the Nagpada police.

"Ansari has been charged with murder. It happened apparently because the accused thought the two were staring at him. Further investigations are underway," said Sanjay Baswat, Senior Police Inspector, Nagpada.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 15:59 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores