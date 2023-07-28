30 per cent recruitments mandatory for women in police force, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Taking to Twitter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, 'Without justice to half the population, neither the country can move forward nor the state can move forward. That's why I have decided that the recruitment of 30% daughters in the police department will be mandatory.'
Madhya Pradesh government on Friday made 30 per cent recruitments mandatory for women in the police department.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Without justice to half the population, neither the country can move forward nor the state can move forward. That’s why I have decided that the recruitment of 30% daughters in the police department will be mandatory.”
आधी आबादी को न्याय के बिना न देश आगे बढ़ सकता है, न प्रदेश आगे बढ़ सकता है।
इसलिए मैंने तय किया कि पुलिस विभाग में 30% बेटियों की भर्ती अनिवार्य होगी।
आज पुलिस विभाग में कार्य करने वालीं बेटियां पूरी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के साथ अपना उत्तरदायित्व निभाकर स्वयं को सिद्ध कर रही हैं: CM pic.twitter.com/qa5w6FCUNn
— Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) July 28, 2023
“Today the daughters working in the police department are proving themselves by fulfilling their responsibilities with full devotion,” added the Chief Minister.
Chouhan had earlier made the announcement at an event in Bhopal where he inducted 250 new two-wheelers for women-specific police stations.
The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.
In the last elections in 2018, Congress had formed the government under Kamal Nath, but Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion along with loyalist MLAs had toppled the government.
Once Scindia joined the BJP along with his supporters, the BJP formed the government under Chouhan in 2020.
Except for the 15-month pause during 2018-20, Chouhan has been the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2004.
