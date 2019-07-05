Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 declared: Check KSEEB PUC II score on kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) supplementary examination results were declared by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Government of Karnataka, on Thursday. The scores can be checked on official websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Students can follow these steps to check scores:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The supplementary exams were held from 11 to 20 June over two sessions.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 for the current academic session was declared for candidates who were unable to pass the Karnataka Class 12 Board examination, the results of which were declared on 15 April. The overall pass percentage in the Class 12 Board examination was 61.73 percent.

