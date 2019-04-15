2nd PUC results 2019 updates: Highest-scoring students from Udupi; students from rural areas perform better than urban areas

2nd PUC results 2019 LATEST updates: Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts emerge with top pass percentage in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. The pass percentage for this year has been 61.73% and Udupi district has emerged as the best scoring district yet again followed by Dakshin Kannada. In 2018, Udupi was the second most scoring institute. In 2017, it topped among all with 90.01 per cent followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu districts.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) declared the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. While the results were expected by 11 am, but were delayed by 30 minutes.
Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their marks.
The pass percentage rose by 2.15 percent from that last year, with 61.73 percent candidates clearing the PUC exam this year. Girls outperformed boys with 68.2 percent of them passing the exam.
Last year, the Karnataka board had declared the results for Class 12 students on 30 April.
To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results, students can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka PUC Result 2019' on the home page
Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number, and hit 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will appear on the window that opens
Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for future reference
Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam this year, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam. Candidates need to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 13:03:42 IST
Highlights
Overall pass percentage at 61.73 percent; Students from rural area perform better than urban counterpart
The overall pass percentage for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2019 has risen up to 61.73 percent with the highest score secured by students belonging to Udupi district. Girls have performed better than boys. More students passed from rural area than the urban area. The rural region had 62.88% pass percentage, while urban had 61.38%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Arts Topper Merit List
Rank 1: Swati (595 Marks out of 600 from PU College, Kotturu (Review District), Bellary)
Rank 2 : Ramesh (593 Marks out of 600 from PU College, Kottur Koodligi Taluk, Bellary)
Rank 3 : Goravar Kavayangali (588 Marks out of 600 from PU College, Kottur, Bellary)
Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Commerce Topper Merit List
Rank 1: Varsini (595 Marks In 600 from Vidya PU College, Malleswaram, Bangalore)
Rank 2 : Amrita (595 Marks In 600 from ASC PU College, Rajaji Nagar, Bangalore)
Rank 3 : Preeta (594 Marks In 600 from Mount Carmel College, Vasant Nagar, Bangalore)
Results declared by officials, available for students at 12
While the results have been declared by officials in a press conference the same was not available for students to download. The announcement was a bit delayed, so was the availability of links. The links showing results were activated on official websites at 12 instead of 11 am, as informed by officials earlier.
Commerce students fared best in 2nd PUC exams
Commerce students fared the best with a pass percentage of 66.39 percent. Science students have a pass percentage of 66.58 percent.
Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam in 2019, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC (Class 10) exams. Candidates needed to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.
Karnataka PUC II results declared: Here's how to check via SMS, mobile, websites
On computer:
On mobile:
Via SMS:
To check result on mobile via SMS candidates need to send a message to 56263 by typing KAR12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Students from rural areas perform better than urban counterparts
In terms of locality, students from rural background have performed better than that of students belonging to urban areas. This year, rural students had pass percentage of 62.88% candidates and urban candidates had 61.38%. The pass percentage is the number of candidates who have cleared the exam as compared to those who appeared.
68.2% girls, who appeared for Karnataka PUC, have cleared it
Girls have outperformed boys yet again. Around 68.2 percent female students who had appeared for the exam have cleared it.
A total of 54,823 students got distinction in the Karnataka PUC 2019 exams. As many as 52,106 students cleared the exam in second class and 80,157 cleared it in the third division.
Overall pass percentage this year is 61.73 percent
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) declared the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.
The overall pass percentage this year is 61.73 percent, a rise of 2.15 percent from 2018. A candidate from Udupi emerged as the top scorer, reported News 18. Most students cleared exam in the third division.
PUC pass percentage
The pass percentage for this year has been 61.73% and Udupi district has emerged as the best scoring district
Candidates need aggregate 35% to clear PUC
Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam in 2019, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam. Candidates needed to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:02 (IST)
Overall pass percentage at 61.73 percent; Students from rural area perform better than urban counterpart
The overall pass percentage for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2019 has risen up to 61.73 percent with the highest score secured by students belonging to Udupi district. Girls have performed better than boys. More students passed from rural area than the urban area. The rural region had 62.88% pass percentage, while urban had 61.38%.
12:56 (IST)
Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Science Topper Merit List
Rank 1: Muthoot (597 marks out of 600, from VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore)
Rank 2: Mohan (595 marks out of 600, from Masters PU College, Hoysalagar, Beeranahalli, Hassan)
Rank 3: Ankita (595 marks out of 600, from Govinda Dasa PU College, Surathkal, Mangalore)
12:48 (IST)
Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Arts Topper Merit List
Rank 1: Swati (595 Marks out of 600 from PU College, Kotturu (Review District), Bellary)
Rank 2 : Ramesh (593 Marks out of 600 from PU College, Kottur Koodligi Taluk, Bellary)
Rank 3 : Goravar Kavayangali (588 Marks out of 600 from PU College, Kottur, Bellary)
12:41 (IST)
Karnataka 2nd PUC results: Commerce Topper Merit List
Rank 1: Varsini (595 Marks In 600 from Vidya PU College, Malleswaram, Bangalore)
Rank 2 : Amrita (595 Marks In 600 from ASC PU College, Rajaji Nagar, Bangalore)
Rank 3 : Preeta (594 Marks In 600 from Mount Carmel College, Vasant Nagar, Bangalore)
12:27 (IST)
Results declared by officials, available for students at 12
While the results have been declared by officials in a press conference the same was not available for students to download. The announcement was a bit delayed, so was the availability of links. The links showing results were activated on official websites at 12 instead of 11 am, as informed by officials earlier.
12:24 (IST)
Commerce students fared best in 2nd PUC exams
Commerce students fared the best with a pass percentage of 66.39 percent. Science students have a pass percentage of 66.58 percent.
Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam in 2019, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC (Class 10) exams. Candidates needed to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.
12:14 (IST)
Karnataka PUC II results declared: Here's how to check via SMS, mobile, websites
On computer:
On mobile:
Via SMS:
To check result on mobile via SMS candidates need to send a message to 56263 by typing KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
12:14 (IST)
Students from rural areas perform better than urban counterparts
In terms of locality, students from rural background have performed better than that of students belonging to urban areas. This year, rural students had pass percentage of 62.88% candidates and urban candidates had 61.38%. The pass percentage is the number of candidates who have cleared the exam as compared to those who appeared.
12:08 (IST)
68.2% girls, who appeared for Karnataka PUC, have cleared it
Girls have outperformed boys yet again. Around 68.2 percent female students who had appeared for the exam have cleared it.
A total of 54,823 students got distinction in the Karnataka PUC 2019 exams. As many as 52,106 students cleared the exam in second class and 80,157 cleared it in the third division.
12:07 (IST)
Overall pass percentage this year is 61.73 percent
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) declared the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.
The overall pass percentage this year is 61.73 percent, a rise of 2.15 percent from 2018. A candidate from Udupi emerged as the top scorer, reported News 18. Most students cleared exam in the third division.
12:00 (IST)
PUC pass percentage
The pass percentage for this year has been 61.73% and Udupi district has emerged as the best scoring district
11:58 (IST)
Candidates need aggregate 35% to clear PUC
Over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam in 2019, while 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam. Candidates needed to secure an aggregate of 35 percent to clear the PUC exam.