2nd Global COVID Summit: United response required to combat health emergencies, says PM Modi
The prime minister said that India manufactures four WHO approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year
Addressing the second global COVID-19 virtual summit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's efforts at fighting the pandemic.
PM Shri @narendramodi addresses 2nd Global COVID Virtual Summit. https://t.co/Cuxehv34nl
— BJP (@BJP4India) May 12, 2022
The prime minister said that the COVID pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies.
He added, "In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic. We have made the highest-ever allocation to our annual healthcare budget."
Modi said that India's vaccination program is the largest in the world and it had fully vaccinated almost 90 per cent of the alien population and more than 50 million children. The prime minister further said that India manufactures four WHO approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year.
"India has developed low cost COVID mitigation technologies for testing, treating and data management. We have offered these capabilities to other countries. India's genomics consortium has contributed significantly to the global database on the virus," Modi said.
Modi said that it was clear that a coordinated global response was required to combat future health emergencies.
He added that they must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines.
