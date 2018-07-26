You are here:
28-year-old woman dies of birth complications in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur after trying to deliver baby at home

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 13:27:24 IST

A 28-year-old woman died in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur due to birth complications after delivering a baby at home on Sunday, media reports said.

The deceased, who was identified as K Krithiga, a school teacher, and her husband Karthigeyan were residents of Rathnagiriswarar Nagar. According to The Times of India, the couple attempted to deliver their child at home by watching YouTube videos.

Representational image. News18

The woman reportedly bled to death when the placenta did not come out of her during the delivery.

A report from The News Minute, quoting the Nallur Police, said that Kirthiga was taken to the hospital an hour and a half after she went into labour. “The contractions began at 2 pm but she was taken to the government hospital at only 3.30 pm after the baby was born. The husband has been booked and will be investigated in connection to the death,” the police said.

City health officer K Boopathy told The Times of India that Praveen and Lavanya, a couple who were friends with Kirthiga and Karthigeyan, were the ones who recommended natural medical practices. They convinced Kirthiga and her husband that giving birth at home was better than giving birth at a hospital. This prevented Kirthiga from registering her pregnancy with the urban primary health centre (UPHC).

The health officer said that he had registered a case against Praveen and Lavanya.

 


