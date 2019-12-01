You are here:
28-year-old Karnataka woman raped by truck driver in Uttarakhand's Tehri district; search for accused underway, say police

India Press Trust of India Dec 01, 2019 08:35:23 IST

New Tehri: A woman from Karnataka was allegedly raped by a truck driver in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a police official said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old woman ran away from her home in Karnataka after a fight with her family, Sub Inspector Kandisaur Surendra Singh Rawat said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman with Kandisaur Police, she was raped by the truck driver who had given her a lift, Rawat said, adding that the driver later dumped her somewhere on the way.

The woman's medical examination on Saturday confirmed rape, the sub-inspector said.

Her statement has been recorded and her relatives in Karnataka have been informed, he said.

A search was underway to trace the truck driver who was at large, he added.

