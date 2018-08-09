You are here:
26-year-old Kanwariya arrested by police for vandalising, toppling vehicle in west Delhi

India Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 22:49:38 IST

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified persons after a group of Kanwariyas vandalised a car in west Delhi, vexed by the driver allegedly hitting one of them, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the matter.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on a stretch of busy road near Moti Nagar metro station causing a traffic snarl and forcing some of the commuters to take a detour. The accused, Rahul Billa, was identified through a CCTV footage and was later arrested. Billa is a resident of Uttam Nagar and has been previously involved in thefts, the police said.

A grey car being driven by a woman, who was with a male friend, allegedly hit a Kanwariya. A heated argument ensued between the two sides and it was alleged that one of Kanwariyas was slapped by the male occupant of the car. Following this, the Kanwariyas damaged the vehicle with sticks.

A video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop, showed the Kanwariyas breaking the car's windshields, windows and headlights with sticks and rods even as a policeman tried hard to stop them. The rampage came to a halt only after the unidentified people had overturned the car in the middle of the road.

The couple fled the scene fearing for their lives and refused to give any complaint in writing, police had said. On the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and available CCTV footage, a case was registered and the accused was identified.


