25 injured after portion of stadium in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar caves in; Vasundhara Raje orders inquiry

At least 25 people were injured after the roof of a stadium in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district caved in on Sunday, media reports said. The mishap is said to have taken place a tractor competition at the venue.

Dramatic visuals showed a portion of the stadium, where a large crowd of people was present, falling down suddenly.

#BREAKING - The roof of the Sri Ganganagar stadium in Rajasthan collapsed during a tractor competition. At least 25 people are said to be injured, more casualties are expected pic.twitter.com/kR0jcaPsYL — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 29, 2018

According to News18 Hindi, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are on.

Several other incidents of structures collapsing also occurred in the country on Sunday. Two of a family were killed and three others injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old boy was killed and his sister was injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Shamli district.

With inputs from PTI