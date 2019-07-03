24-year-old student commits suicide inside IIT hostel in Telengana's Sangareddy; police recovers apology letter to parents

Sangareddy: A 24-year-old student allegedly committed suicide inside his hostel of IIT campus in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. According to Sangareddy police, the deceased student identified as Mark Andrews Charles completed his Masters in Designing from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) a few days ago and was preparing for the last presentation.

"In wee hours of Tuesday, Charles hanged himself to death in his room inside the campus hostel. His friends informed us about the incident. We have recovered a suicide note from his room in which he apologised to his parents and friends for taking the extreme step. The body has been shifted to the local government hospital for post mortem," the police said. A case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.