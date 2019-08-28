24 buses stuck in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba after heavy rains wash away road; Manimahesh Yatra temporarily suspended

Chamba: Around 24 buses were stuck near Chamera dam in Chamba on Tuesday, after the road to Kharamukh got washed away following heavy rains in the area. Buses and other vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road when a road got washed away followed by a heavy downpour.

The situation is such that, the annual Manimahesh Yatra was temporarily suspended after a bridge was washed away on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in Chamba district. The bridge near Bharngala Nala, connecting Hadsar to Bharmour washed away following heavy rainfall and as a result, the pilgrimage was called off temporarily.

The Manimahesh lake is one of the chief pilgrimage spots in Himachal Pradesh. The lake is situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet at the foot of the Kailash peak (18,564 feet). Every year, a fair is held at this lake, which attracts thousands of pilgrims who assemble to take a dip in the holy water.

Another video had surfaced of a car dangerously crossing a makeshift bridge made of iron poles after heavy rainfall in the region damaged the road in Drekari area of Chamba district of the state.

In Shimla district, National Highway-5 in Badhal village was also blocked due to heavy torrential downpour. The situation in Himachal Pradesh may take a turn for the worse as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the state.