22-yr-old Jamia law student booked for Instagram post over Handwara encounter after plaint from Bajrang Dal member: Report

A 22-year-old law student of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University was booked for an Instagram post over the 3 May Handwara encounter after a Bajrang Dal office bearer filed a complaint, Indian Express reported.

The FIR, lodged at Khurja Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, alleged that Mahoor Parvez “tried to sow seeds of acrimony among different sections of society” through her Instagram post.

Parvez, in her now deleted Instagram post, allegedly referred to the soldiers killed in the encounter as "war criminals."

Parvez deleted all her social media accounts after an uproar.

Praveen Bhati, a lawyer and seh sanyojak of the Bajrag Dal’s Bulandshahr unit, told the Indian Express, “While our soldiers are laying down their lives for the country, some elements within our nation who have their vested interests to serve are maligning their sacrifice.We will not tolerate such anti-national activities and will take to the streets if she was not arrested by the police soon.”

