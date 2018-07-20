You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

22-year-old accuses 40 men of raping her for four consecutive days in Haryana's Panchkula; two arrested

India Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 13:47:16 IST

Chandigarh: A woman in Haryana's Panchkula has alleged that she was raped by 40 men after being held captive in a guest house for four days when she went to find a job, police said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police on Thursday, she alleged that she was held captive in a guest house in the Morni Hills from 15 to 18 July where the accused took turns to rape her. She has alleged that one of the accused was known to her husband and had promised to give her a job at the guest house, the police said.

The police have arrested two guest house staffers in the connection, Station House Officer of Manimajra Police Station Ranjit Singh said, adding a case has been registered and further investigations are under progress.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 13:47 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores