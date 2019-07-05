22 fire tenders deployed to extinguish fire at DGHS office in Delhi's Karkardooma; no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office in Delhi's Karkardooma on Friday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.
No injury has been reported so far, the officials added.
According to PTI, the fire department received a call at 1.50 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Delhi: A fire breaks out at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office, Karkardooma. Total 22 fire tender at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NwTClOHMWx
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019
"More than 60 fire personnel have been deployed in the fire fighting operation. No casualty has been reported," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer.
The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, the officer added.
More details awaited.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 18:00:22 IST