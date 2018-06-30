Football world cup 2018

21-year-old medical student commits suicide allegedly over exam results, says she is 'sorry' in note to parents

India Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 18:08:24 IST

Rohtak: A 21-year-old student on Saturday committed suicide by shooting herself as she was reportedly upset over her exam result, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

Rupesh shot herself in the head with her father's service revolver when she was alone at her home in Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) campus, said Rohtak Police station (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) SHO Devender.

The victim's father, Dharampal is a security officer at the university. In a suicide note addressed to her parents, the victim wrote "sorry" and lamented that despite putting in a lot of hard work, she failed to get the desired result in her exam. She further mentioned that she secured 83 percent marks in her Bachelor of Science paper and did not blame anyone for her extreme decision.

However, the police said that the case was still being investigated and refused to comment on the exact reason behind the death. Devender said the body of girl had been sent to Rohtak Post Graduate Institute for post mortem.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 18:08 PM

