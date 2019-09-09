21-year-old man beheads father near Belagavi in Karnataka for not letting him play PUBG

Belagavi: A 21-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his father and beheaded him after he objected to his playing games on the mobile phone all the time, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 04.30 am on Monday in Kakti village, about 15 kilometres from Belagavi.

A case of murder was registered against the man for killing his 61-year-old father, police said.

The son was addicted to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game and got annoyed by his father's repeated warnings. He attacked his father with a kitchen knife after locking his mother in a different room and killed him, police said.