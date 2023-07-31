21 transfers in 13 years: UP cop's 'controversial' transfer moments after lathi charge against Kanwariyas

Just hours after a heated clash with Kanwariyas in Bareilly, SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary found himself in the eye of a storm – a transfer order.

Late on Sunday night, the government swiftly issued the order, replacing him with Sitapur SP Sushil Ghule Chandrabhan, who will now take charge as SSP of Bareilly.

This transfer is drawing attention due to the recent ruckus that erupted during the Kanwar Yatra in Jogi Nawada. The sudden decision has raised eyebrows and led to speculation about the reasons behind the move.

Notably, IPS officer Prabhakar Chowdhary, from the 2010 batch, has been known for his simplicity and honest image.

However, he has also gained a reputation for the sheer number of transfers he has undergone during his 13 years of service – a staggering 21 times.

Throughout his career, Prabhakar Chowdhary has held positions as SSP and SP in various districts. Just four months ago, he took on the role of Superintendent in Bareilly, only to be shifted to the 32nd PAC in Lucknow following this transfer.

Originally hailing from Ambedkar Nagar, Prabhakar Chowdhary began his journey as an undertraining ASP in Noida.

Subsequently, he was stationed in Agra, Jaunpur, and Varanasi, serving as ASP. He later assumed the role of SP City in Kanpur Nagar.

In January 2015, he was appointed SP of Lalitpur district, where he served for 11 months before being posted at the Intelligence Headquarters.

His career path continued with various stints as SP in Deoria, Bijnor, Ballia, Bulandshahr, and Kanpur Dehat. Additionally, he served as SSP in Varanasi, Moradabad, Meerut, and Agra. Interestingly, Meerut stands out as the only district where he remained as SSP for more than a year.

Prabhakar Chowdhary’s reputation took flight in both social media and police circles when, seven years ago, he arrived at the Kanpur SP office via a humble roadways bus, carrying only a backpack.

Upon reaching the office, he surprised the steno by asking for the official SIM card, introducing himself as the new SP, Prabhakar Chowdhary. His unpretentious approach won him widespread appreciation and admiration.

As questions continue to arise surrounding his latest transfer, Prabhakar Chowdhary’s eventful and often controversial journey as a super cop remains a topic of discussion in UP’s policing landscape.