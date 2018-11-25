You are here:
21 injured after bus falls into gorge near Solan-Shimla border in Himachal Pradesh; police blame driver for accident

India Asian News International Nov 25, 2018 20:29:49 IST

Solan/Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As many as 21 people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling on plunged into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on the Solan/Shimla border on Sunday.

All injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Junga, Shimla district. ANI

Two people, including the driver, got seriously wounded while the rest sustained minor injuries.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Junga in the Shimla district when the accident took place at around noon. All the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Junga.

"We rushed here the moment we received the information. The locals helped us in carrying out the rescue operations. Prima facie it appears that the accident happened due to the negligence of the driver," said Desh Raj Guleria, Station House Officer of the Kandaghat Police Station.

"The vehicle belongs to New Delhi. The people in the vehicle were tourists. We have informed the owner of the vehicle about the accident," added the police official.


