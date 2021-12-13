India

20th anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to people who lost lives

President Kovind also recalled the sacrifices made by brave security personnel stating that the nation would always be grateful to them for protecting the Parliament of the world's largest democracy from terrorists

FP Trending December 13, 2021 14:25:36 IST
A view of the Parliament building in New Delhi. AFP

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union ministers today, 13 December, paid homage to the people who lost their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack on 13 December 2001, This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attack.

For the unversed, five heavily-armed terrorists had executed the attack, firing indiscriminately as they entered the premises of the Parliament. Eight security personnel, and one civilian, a gardener, were killed in the terrorist attack. The five terrorists who were involved in the attack were gunned down by security forces.

Taking to his social media handle, PM Modi paid tribute to the service and supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel who were martyred in the attack. “I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001, Modi tweeted, adding that the sacrifice made by the security personnel continues to inspire every citizen of the country.

  President Kovind also recalled the sacrifices made by brave security personnel stating that the nation would always be grateful to them for protecting the Parliament of the world's largest democracy from terrorists.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted the courage of the soldiers and stated that the security personnel who laid down their lives will continue to inspire generations to serve the nation.

Similarly, Defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to his social media handle and remembered the valour and supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel in the line of duty.


The official Twitter account of the Congress party also paid tribute to the martyrs and wrote that the sacrifices made by them continue to drive the party in its mission to keep India's democracy safe.

 

The 2001 Parliament attack took place, when about 100 members were present in the building. The attack, around 40 minutes after the Parliament was adjourned, almost brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Updated Date: December 13, 2021 14:28:12 IST

