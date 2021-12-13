20th anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to people who lost lives

President Kovind also recalled the sacrifices made by brave security personnel stating that the nation would always be grateful to them for protecting the Parliament of the world's largest democracy from terrorists

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union ministers today, 13 December, paid homage to the people who lost their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack on 13 December 2001, This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attack.

For the unversed, five heavily-armed terrorists had executed the attack, firing indiscriminately as they entered the premises of the Parliament. Eight security personnel, and one civilian, a gardener, were killed in the terrorist attack. The five terrorists who were involved in the attack were gunned down by security forces.

Taking to his social media handle, PM Modi paid tribute to the service and supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel who were martyred in the attack. “I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001, Modi tweeted, adding that the sacrifice made by the security personnel continues to inspire every citizen of the country.

I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

President Kovind also recalled the sacrifices made by brave security personnel stating that the nation would always be grateful to them for protecting the Parliament of the world's largest democracy from terrorists.

I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted the courage of the soldiers and stated that the security personnel who laid down their lives will continue to inspire generations to serve the nation.

भारतीय लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में राष्ट्र के गौरव की रक्षा हेतु अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले सभी बहादुर सुरक्षाबलों के साहस व शौर्य को कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ। आपका अद्वितीय पराक्रम व अमर बलिदान सदैव हमें राष्ट्रसेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/HyzCyPkxnF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2021

Similarly, Defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to his social media handle and remembered the valour and supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel in the line of duty.

My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 13, 2021



The official Twitter account of the Congress party also paid tribute to the martyrs and wrote that the sacrifices made by them continue to drive the party in its mission to keep India's democracy safe.

This day in 2001, the temple of our democracy, our Parliament, came under attack by forces keen on disturbing peace & progress. The sacrifice our bravehearts made then continues to drive us in our mission to keep our democracy safe. A billion salutes to the brave martyrs. pic.twitter.com/uBtPR5DXMu — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2021

The 2001 Parliament attack took place, when about 100 members were present in the building. The attack, around 40 minutes after the Parliament was adjourned, almost brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.