2019 moment of emotional former ISRO chief K Sivan trends on Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

As Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface on Wednesday, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India’s standing as a space power, X, formerly known as Twitter, was flooded with pictures of former ISRO chief K Sivan when he broke down after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019.

Some pictures also showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling him, which went viral back then.

In one of the messages posted on X, along with a video of PM Modi consoling Sivan, a user wrote, “Failures are stepping stone towards success. Let’s remember the contribution of Sivan sir on this momentous occasion.”

Sharing couple of pictures of emotional Sivan, another user said, “Every failure is a stepping stone to achieve bigger and better success.”

Sharing couple of pictures of emotional Sivan, another user said, "Every failure is a stepping stone to achieve bigger and better success."

Yet another user shared a video of the moment when communication was lost with Vikram Lander and Sivan got emotional.

Yet another user shared a video of the moment when communication was lost with Vikram Lander and Sivan got emotional.

In a congratulatory message, referencing India’s previous moon mission, PM Modi said, “This day is an example of how to achieve success by learning from our defeats.”

Wednesday’s landing had been eagerly awaited by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the frustrating failure of its previous mission at the last hurdle in 2019.

Just before it was scheduled to land, the Chandrayaan-2 lunar module lost touch with mission control. Sivan broke down when he returned to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister gave Sivan a hug and offered him consolation after flying to the southern city to witness the landing ceremony.

“We are really excited…We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy,” Sivan said on Wednesday on the Chandrayan-3 mission.

PM Modi smiled broadly on a live broadcast to announce the mission’s success as a triumph that extended beyond his country’s borders.

“On this joyous occasion I would like to address the people of the world,” said the Prime Minister from the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

“India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s alone,” he added. “This success belongs to all of humanity.”

In a giant leap for its space programme, Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.

But no country has ever landed on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Russia’s south pole-bound Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon on Sunday after spinning out of control.

