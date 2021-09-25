2016 UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi bags the 15th rank in UPSC CSE 2020

Tina took to her Instagram and congratulated her younger sister. She wrote, “I am delighter to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam."

Ria is graduate from Lady Sri Ram College and was a student of Delhi University, just like her elder sister. Apart from academia she dabbles in painting as well. Her sister, IAS Tina Dabi is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax).

Soon after Tina's post, social media was abuzz with congratulations pouring in for Ria from all quarters. Bhopal’s Jagrati Awasti, an engineer by profession, was the female topper for the exam this year. She is an employee with BHEL. Shubham Kumar from Katihari in Bihar topped the exam. He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and this is his second attempt. He had appeared for the Civil Service exam in 2019 and had ranked 290.

This year, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. As many as 180 candidates will be shortlisted for the IAS position, 36 for IFS, 200 for IPS officers’ posts. Further 302 vacancies will be filled in central services group A and 118 in group B services.