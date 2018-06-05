You are here:
2016 Nagrota army camp attack: NIA arrests third accused from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 16:15:15 IST

Srinagar/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a third accused in connection with terror attack at the Nagrota army camp in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack in November 2016 led to the death of seven soldiers.

Representational image. PTI

Ashiq Baba of Alochibagh locality in Srinagar was arrested by the NIA in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested Tariq Ahmad Dar, a Pulwama-based timber dealer and a resident of Chillipura in Shopian district, and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Syed Muneer-Ul-Hasan-Qadri in the case.

Their questioning revealed that the Nagrota attack was carried out by the JeM, a banned terror group based in Pakistan, an official said.

Three Pakistani militants were killed in the operation following 29 November, 2016, attack on an army artillery unit in Nagrota, and a huge quantity of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were seized from them.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 16:15 PM

