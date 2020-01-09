2012 Delhi gangrape case: Vinay Sharma, one of four convicts, files curative plea in Supreme Court days before execution

One of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma, in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case has filed a curative petition, the last legal option against death warrant, before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A Delhi court, on 6 January, ruled that all the four death row convicts will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am. The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora.

The convicts – Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) will be executed at Tihar jail, where officials had started preparing a month ago, the court had said on Tuesday.

On 18 December, a three-justice bench of the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea filed by Akshay seeking review of the apex court order of 2017 confirming the death penalty for him.

The bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said the court would not allow the petitioner to cast doubts on the evidence against him as it was already heard. It further stated that the circumstances of the case against Akshay were the same as those against the other three convicts.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally raped and attacked in a moving bus in South Delhi by six men. The victim had boarded the nearly vacant bus in Munirka in South Delhi along with her male friend on her way back home on 16 December that year. After raping and brutalising the woman and beating her friend, the assailants had thrown them out of the bus.

After receiving initial treatment in New Delhi for a few days, she was shifted to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she succumbed to injuries on 29 December, 2012.

Six people were arrested in the case, including a minor. During the trial, the driver of the bus, Ram Singh, was found hanging in his cell. While the sixth, who was found guilty of gangrape and murder by the Juvenile Justice Board finds the minor guilty, was released after three years at a probation home.

