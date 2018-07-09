2012 Delhi gang rape case verdict latest updates: After the Supreme Court dismissed the review pleas filed by three of the four convicts seeking reduction of their death sentence to a life term in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the victim's mother thanked the apex court and said that her daughter got justice.
She also added that their struggle does not end here.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver the judgement shortly on the review petitions of death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Monday, Asha Devi, the mother of the 23-year-old paramedical student who was gangraped in December 2012, said that the system has 'failed us'. "It has been six years since the incident. Similar incidents are still taking place everyday. Our system has failed us. We are confident that the judgment will be in our favour and we will get justice," she said.
The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce its verdict on pleas filed by the three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan would deliver the judgement at 2 pm on the review petitions of Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.
The fourth accused, Akshay Thakur, has not filed a review petition yet.
The convicts' counsel pleaded that the police had implicated the "innocent" persons after failing to arrest the real culprits.
It was contended that death penalty was not the solution as it was against the principle of non-violence. Further, the convicts were not habitual offenders with a criminal history.
The top court had, in its 5 May, 2017 verdict, upheld the death sentences awarded to the four convicts by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court.
They were convicted for raping and assaulting a 23-year-old para-medical student inside a moving bus on 16 December, 2012, which led to her death 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.
The rapists, six in all, had committed the crime on the woman who had boarded the bus with her male friend to go home after watching a movie.
One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi.
The sixth, a minor, was sent to a correction home and has been released after serving his probation period.
'Entire country welcomes Supreme Court judgment'
"The entire country welcomes the Supreme Court judgment. It will prove as a lesson for people who commit such crimes," PP Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice, told ANI.
All women in the country country got justice today, says victim's father
Responding to the Supreme Court's verdict of upholding the death penalty to three of the four convicts, the Delhi gang rape victim's father told News18 that all women in the country have got justice today.
Justice can be delayed but not denied, says NCW chairman
Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) told ANI that the decision proves justice can be delayed but not denied. Calling it a "landmark decision", she said the judgment shows that law takes its own course in this country.
Convicts cannot be allowed to re-argue their case: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court observed that the convicts cannot be allowed to re-argue their case under the garb of review petition. The court said that it will exercise its review jurisdiction only when there are apparent errors resulting in miscarriage of justice, according to News18.
Fourth death row convict to file review petition next week, says lawyer
The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), will file a review petition in Supreme Court next week, said Advocate AP Singh.
After dismissal of pleas, convicts can now file curative petition: News18
SC upholds death penalty for death row convicts
The Supreme Court dismissed review pleas filed by three of the four convicts seeking reduction of their death sentence to a life term, upholds its earlier order of death sentence.
Timeline of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case
Here’s a look at how the case has panned out so far:
16 December, 2012: A 23-year-old paramedic student is gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They are admitted to Safdarjung hospital.
17 December, 2012: Police identify four accused — Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.
18 December, 2012: Ram Singh and three others are arrested.
11 March, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar Jail
31 August, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by principal district magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder, sentences him to three years in special home.
29 January, 2013: Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition.
13 September, 2013: Four remaining accused are sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.
13 March, 2014: Delhi High Court bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial court verdict.
15 March, 2014: Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of denial of fair trial.
18 December, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.
'Victorious moment', says victim's family's lawyer
Rohan Mahajan, lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim, called it a "victorious moment" and told ANI that faith in the judiciary has been reinstated.
Victim's father reacts to verdict of the Supreme Court
After dismissal of pleas, convicts can now file curative petition: News18
Convict Mukesh Singh's lawyer says verdict 'is unfortunate'
"We can't do anything more. This is unfortunate. It is the bad luck of Mukesh (Singh) and he has to suffer through it," said convict Mukesh Singh's lawyer ML Sharma to CNN-News18.
Justice Ashok Bhushan authored judgment
Justice Ashok Bhushan authored the judgment on behalf of the three-judge bench. The apex court said there is no question of reopening the case or reconsidering the 2017 verdict.
SC upholds death penalty for death row convicts
The Supreme Court dismissed review pleas filed by three of the four convicts seeking reduction of their death sentence to a life term, upholds its earlier order of death sentence.
India ranks 9th in handing out death penalties
Supreme Court likely to pronounce judgment shortly
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver the judgement shortly on the review petitions of death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.
RECAP: Main accused Ram Singh committed suicide in Tihar jail
The main accused in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Ram Singh, committed suicide in the Tihar jail while the juvenile accused was sentenced to three years at a reform home. The remaining four accused were sentenced to death by the additional sessions judge. Their appeals were dismissed by the Delhi High Court, which eventually led to the appeal in Supreme Court.
Have no other option but to go to courts, says victim's mother
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Monday, the 2012 Delhi gang rape case victim's mother Asha Devi told CNN-News18 that they have no choice but to go to courts. "We have no other option but to go to courts. We still trust the judiciary. Our only motive in life is to get justice for our daughter."
RECAP: Unfortunate to have to prove daughter's innocence in court every time, says victim's mother
Last time, when the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the plea of two condemned convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape rape and murder case, the victim's mother said it was unfortunate for them to prove their daughter's innocence every time in the court. "Even today in the court it was said that my daughter suffered minor injuries and the crime committed on her is not that heinous for death penalty, unfortunate that every time we have to prove in court that our daughter was innocent," she told IANS.
Govt made many promises but nothing has been done, say victim's parents
"Government made many promises. But nothing has been done. We don't know what will happen today. No idea on when the convicts will be hanged," CNN-News18 quoted them as saying.
Convict was forced to give his statement, says lawyer ML Sharma
Meanwhile, one of the convicts' lawyer, ML Sharma said that the bus driver Mukesh Singh was falsely framed. "Mukesh was tortured. He gave his statement under duress," he told CNN-News18.
WATCH: 'Condition of girls and women worsening by the day,' says 2012 Delhi gang rape victim's parents
"I ve been struggling for six years. I have full faith that all four will be given death penalty," said the victim's mother Asha Devi to CNN-News18.
The victim's father said, "Today's verdict is important for all women in country."
Ahead of verdict, women activists hope for justice
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, women activists on Monday said they hoped justice would be served to the victim and her family, reported ANI.
"The family of Nirbhaya, who have been waiting for justice since years, should find peace. Through this verdict, a message needs to be spread in the society that if you commit such a heinous crime, you will have to face the consequences," said women's activist Annie Raja.
RECAP: 23-year-old paramedic student gangraped by six persons in December 2012
The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to the convicts by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.
She was gangraped on the intervening night of 16-17 December, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on 29 December, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
'Appeal to Narendra Modi to take steps against atrocities towards women': says 2012 Delhi gang rape victim's father
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the review petitions of the three death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the victim's father Badrinath Singh appealed to the prime minister to take proper steps towards protection of women against atrocities. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I appeal to the prime minister to take concrete steps against atrocities towards women and young girls."
The three convicts are seeking reduction of their death penalty sentence to a life term.
Fourth death row convict to file review petition soon, says lawyer
The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's 5 May, 2017 judgement. Advocate AP Singh, representing Akshay Kumar Singh, told PTI, "Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it."
Verdict likely to be announced after 2 pm
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgement on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) after 2 pm.
Apex court to pronounce verdict of review pleas of three convicts today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts sent to the death row in the 16 December, 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.