2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC to hear review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh on 17 December; death row convict's plea cites 'Delhi pollution'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on 17 December the plea filed by one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case seeking review of its 2017 judgement awarding him the death penalty.

A three-judge bench will hear the plea filed by convict Akshay Kumar Singh, whose lawyer has questioned in the review petition the capital punishment at a time life is getting "short" due to rising pollution.

The apex court had on 9 July last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the three other convicts — Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) — in the case saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of 16-17 December, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She succumbed to injuries on 29 December at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

