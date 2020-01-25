2012 Delhi gangrape case: Mukesh Singh, one of four death row convicts, challenges president's decision to reject his mercy plea in SC

New Delhi: One of the convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President of India.

"Convict Mukesh Kumar Singh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President of India," advocate Vrinda Grover, lawyer of the death row convict, told ANI on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had, on 17 January, rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case.

After the mercy petition was rejected, a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the December 2012 gangrape and murder case, for their execution at 6 am on 1 February.

