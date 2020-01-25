You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

2012 Delhi gangrape case: Mukesh Singh, one of four death row convicts, challenges president's decision to reject his mercy plea in SC

India Asian News International Jan 25, 2020 15:55:16 IST

  • President Kovind had rejected Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition on 17 January within a span of just four days, in the fastest decision on a such a plea ever.

  • Singh’s unsuccessful attempt to get a presidential pardon necessitated a fresh death warrant and pushed the execution of the four convicts from 22 January to 1 February.

  • The four convicts, Pawan, Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh, were sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedical student on 16 December, 2012.

New Delhi: One of the convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President of India.

"Convict Mukesh Kumar Singh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President of India," advocate Vrinda Grover, lawyer of the death row convict, told ANI on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had, on 17 January, rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case.

After the mercy petition was rejected, a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the December 2012 gangrape and murder case, for their execution at 6 am on 1 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 15:55:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores