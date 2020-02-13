You are here:
2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: SC defers hearing on Centre's plea for separate execution, asks convicts to file replies

India Press Trust of India Feb 13, 2020 12:38:36 IST

  • SC deferred hearing on Centre's plea seeking separate execution of four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case to Friday

  • The bench said it is deferring the hearing till 2 pm Friday in wake of a trial court order on Wednesday

  • Gupta is the only convict who has not yet filed a curative petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court deferred the hearing on Centre's plea seeking separate execution of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case to Friday and asked the convicts to file their counter replies by then.

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: SC defers hearing on Centres plea for separate execution, asks convicts to file replies

File image of the Supreme Court. AP

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna appointed senior advocate Anjana Prakash as amicus curiae on Thursday to represent the convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The bench said it is deferring the hearing till 2 pm Friday in wake of a trial court order on Wednesday, which directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Gupta's father with a list of its empanelled advocates to choose from to represent the convict.

Gupta is the only convict who has not yet filed a curative petition, the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea against the death sentence.

