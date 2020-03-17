2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: Court reserves order on convict Mukesh Singh's plea seeking quashing of death penalty

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, seeking quashing of his death penalty.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana will pronounce the order shortly.

The plea claimed that Mukesh Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on 17 December, 2012, and he was not present in the city on 16 December, when the crime took place.

The public prosecutor told the court that Mukesh Singh's plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging.

The plea also alleged that Mukesh Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

On 5 March, a trial court issued fresh warrants with 20 March, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

