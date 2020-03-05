You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder: All four convicts to be hanged on 20 March at 5.30 am, orders court in fresh death warrant

India Press Trust of India Mar 05, 2020 15:04:41 IST

  • The death warrant was issued a day after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of convict Pawan Gupta.

  • With the President's rejection, the convicts had exhausted all options for relief from the death sentence.

  • Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of all the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case for 20 March at 5.30 am.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed 20 March as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

The advocate for the four death row convicts AP Singh also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 15:04:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores