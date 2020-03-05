2012 Delhi gangrape and murder: All four convicts to be hanged on 20 March at 5.30 am, orders court in fresh death warrant

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of all the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case for 20 March at 5.30 am.

Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court issues a fresh death warrant against the four convicts. They are to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MAOx5rVVGw — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed 20 March as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

The advocate for the four death row convicts AP Singh also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

