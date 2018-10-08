2008 Malegaon blast case: National Investigation Agency issues non-bailable warrants against two accused

New Delhi: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday issued non-bailable warrants against 2008 Malegaon blast accused Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi after they failed to appear before the court. The two accused are currently on bail.

On 4 September, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain accused Lieutenant Colonel Srikant Prasad Purohit's petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his alleged abduction and torture by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the case.

While pronouncing the orders, the apex court had also asked Purohit to approach the trial court.

Six people were killed while more than hundreds got injured in the blast that took place on 29 September, 2008 in the Muslim majority town of Malegaon.

In November 2008, the ATS arrested 11 people in this connection. In April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.