2008 Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur joins BJP, will contest Lok Sabha polls: Timeline of the case

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on 25 April, 2017. It has been republished after the BJP decided to field Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is undergoing trial in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case, as the party's candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

***

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Tuesday. However, co-accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit was denied bail by the court.

Pragya Singh Thakur is to furnish Rs 5 lakh bail amount, two sureties of same amount, and has also got to submit her passport to the National Investigation Agency, according to the news agency ANI. In addition to this, she will also have to appear on dates in the trial court.

Seven people were killed on 29 September, 2008, at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra. The probe into the blast brought into focus the activities of right-wing Hindu groups.

Here is a brief time-line of the events in the case:

With inputs from agencies

